Concept Imagines Augmented Reality Apple Card That Shows Balance Info

Apple has been working on augmented reality features for its iPhones and iPads for some time now, and while there are some AR capabilities built into various apps, Apple could do a lot more to take advantage of the AR features in its devices.
A new concept imagined by Volodymyr Kurbatov and shared on YouTube (via Cult of Mac
) features augmented reality functionality added to the Apple Card
.
When the Apple Card is viewed with an AR app or an AR headset, it displays quick access Apple Card info such as total balance and recent transactions, all in a handy list. It even imagines a feature that would allow for swiping through information or editing card info via gesture, which isn't really something that AR apps do at this time.
Presumably this functionality would be tied to an individual Apple Card and linked by an identifier on the card itself, but we don't need to worry too much about the security since it doesn't exist yet.
There's no word that Apple is working on a feature such as this, but it is fun to imagine how useful this concept might be to Apple Card holders. Right now, accessing this info requires opening up the Wallet app on an iPhone and tapping into the Apple Card settings, but Apple is developing some kind of augmented reality headset that could come out as soon as next year, so features like this might not be too far off.
