Apple Launches New 'Today at Home' Initiative

Apple today launched a new "Today at Home" program that replaces the popular "Today at Apple" sessions that are hosted in its retail stores.



The new Today at Home website features creative projects created by Creative Pros from Apple Store locations all over the world, with all of the tutorials able to be completed at home. Sessions, which are presented as short videos, include drawing playful portraits with iPad, capturing striking photography with iPhone, and shooting photos with personality with ‌iPhone‌, and Apple will likely add additional fun projects in the future.

Apple will likely be providing these creative videos for people until it is able to begin reopening its Apple retail locations around the world. All Apple stores outside of China have been closed since March 14, and there is no word yet on when stores will be able to open again.

Apple yesterday also introduced a series of new activities designed for children and families, all of which can be done using an ‌iPad‌, and it has provided remote learning tutorials for parents and teachers to allow them to better adjust to remote teaching techniques.