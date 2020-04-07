Google Fit iOS App Update Switches Focus to Step Goals

Google's fitness tracking app Google Fit is getting a redesign this week that puts the user's step count front and center.



The app launched on iOS in April 2019 with an interface oriented around Move Minutes and Heart Points, based on American Heart Association and World Health Organization recommendations for weekly physical activity.

These activity data points were visualized with two rings that tracked progress throughout the day. After this week's update is installed, the Move Minutes goal is replaced with your steps goal, and Heart Points get a more prominent visualization under the rings.

There are new celebrations when a daily goal is met, while the update also introduces a bolder and brighter design overall, which should make it more enjoyable to use, whether or not you have a Wear OS smartwatch.

The fitness tracking app can track workout sessions completed with both an Apple Watch or a Wear OS smartwatch, and it also integrates movement data from apps connected to Apple Health, such as Sleep Cycle, Nike Run Club, and Headspace.

The Google Fit app for iPhone is free to download from the App Store. [Direct Link]