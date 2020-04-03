Deals: Powerbeats Pro Return to $200 at Multiple Retailers ($50 Off, Lowest Price)

New sales on a variety of Beats headphones have appeared this morning, headlined by a return of the lowest-ever price on the Powerbeats Pro at $199.95, down from $249.99. This sale has popped up at numerous retailers today, including Amazon, B&H Photo, Target, and more.

Even Apple is discounting the Powerbeats Pro today, and across all retailers every color is on sale: Navy, Moss, Ivory, and Black. We've seen this sale recur over the past year since the Powerbeats Pro launched, and it's a perfect opportunity to purchase the headphones if you've been waiting for a discount.

Similar to the Powerbeats Pro, the Solo Pro is on sale across numerous retailers, priced at $249.99, down from $299.99. You can find this sale at Apple, Amazon, B&H Photo, Target, and more. You'll find every color on sale here as well: Black, Gray, Ivory, Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Best Buy is also discounting these headphones during its 1-day sale today, which also includes the Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones for $89.99, down from $199.99; and the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones at $199.99, down from $349.99.