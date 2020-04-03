Apple News Currently Down for Some Users

Apple News appears to be running into problems this morning, with social media chatter indicating the service is down for many users.

Apple's System Status page isn't reporting issues with its News service, but launching the iOS app and tapping the Today tab is throwing up a "Feed Unavailable" message for many users. However, other sections of the app do appear to be functioning.

MacRumors was able to replicate the behavior on iPhone and iPad, but the service appears to be working when accessed through the macOS app, at least in the United Kingdom.

According to Downdetector, the problem is mainly being reported by users in the United States and the United Kingdom. We'll update this article when the situation changes.