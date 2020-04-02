Deals: B&H Photo Discounts 2019 iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Air by Up to $200

B&H Photo has a trio of new deals today, offering discounts on an iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Air from 2019. All of the deals are among the best prices online for each of these devices.

To start, you can get the 21.5-inch iMac from early 2019 for $1,099.00, down from $1,299.00. This is the model with a Retina 4K Display, 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD. This rivals the best price we're seeing online right now for this model, and makes for a solid price for an entry-level iMac.

For the MacBook Pro, B&H Photo is discounting the 13-inch model with a Touch Bar from mid 2019 to $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This model includes a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This is currently the best price for this model online, and if you want an upgraded 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor you'll find it priced at $1,649.00 ($150 off) at B&H.

Lastly, you can get the 10.5-inch iPad Air (64GB, cellular, gold) from early 2019 for $499.00, down from $629.00. iPad Air sales have been infrequent lately and this is among the best prices online, and just about $20 off from the lowest we've ever seen this model discounted.

