Apple Updates iMovie and iWork Apps for iOS With Trackpad and Mouse Support

After releasing new Keynote, Pages, and Numbers updates for the Mac earlier today, Apple has also started rolling out updates for the iWork apps designed to work on iPhones and iPads.



The updates to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for iOS bring support for the upcoming Magic Keyboard, mice, and trackpads when using the iWork apps on an iPad. The new versions of the software also include support for collaborative work using iCloud Folder Sharing along with other new features outlined in the release notes below.

Pages for iOS Release Notes

Use Pages on an ‌iPad‌ with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to work with your documents. Requires iPadOS 13.4.

Select from a variety of gorgeous new templates to help you get started.

Add a Pages document to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 or iOS 13.4.

Add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document.

Touch and hold, then drag across multiple objects to select them.

Easily access recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your document with comments included.

Edit shared documents while offline and your changes will upload when you're back online. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ or iOS 13 or later.

Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Keynote for iOS Release Notes

Use Keynote on an ‌iPad‌ with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to work with your presentations. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.

Add a Keynote presentation to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 or iOS 13.4.

Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you're back online. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ or ‌iOS 13‌ or later.

Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.

Touch and hold, then drag across multiple objects to select them.

Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned theme chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.

Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

New "Keyboard" text build in and build out animation

Numbers for iOS Release Notes

Use Numbers on an ‌iPad‌ with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to work with your spreadsheets. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.

Create spreadsheets with more rows and columns than ever before.

Apply a color to the background of a sheet.

Add a Numbers spreadsheet to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 or iOS 13.4.

Edit shared spreadsheets while offline and your changes will upload when you're back online. Requires ‌iPadOS‌ or ‌iOS 13‌ or later.

Touch and hold, then drag across multiple objects to select them.

Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your spreadsheet with comments included.

Add a drop cap to text in a shape.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Apple has also released a new iMovie update for the iPhone and the ‌iPad‌, which includes mouse and trackpad support. The update also features new keyboard shortcuts.



Use iMovie on ‌iPad‌ with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to create movies and trailers (requires ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4)

Use keyboard shortcuts to toggle between the five inspector modes when a clip is selected: Action, Speed adjustments, Volume, Titles, and Filters

Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly rotate video 90-degrees clockwise or counterclockwise

Tap the Download All button at the top of the soundtracks list to download all bundled soundtracks at once

Add PNG, GIF, TIFF, and BMP files to your movie

Performance and stability improvements

Apple's iMovie and iWork for iOS apps are free and can all be found in the App Store on ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌.