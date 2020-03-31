Apple Updates iWork Apps for Mac With iCloud Folder Sharing and Other New Features

Apple today updated Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, its iWork apps designed for the Mac, to version 10.0 with a new set of features. The updates add support for iCloud Folder Sharing for collaborative files with macOS 10.15.4 installed, plus there are options to edit shared documents offline.



There are also new templates and editable shapes to work with, a redesigned template chooser, and an option to add color, gradients, and images to the background of any document. Each app's release notes are below.

Pages Release Notes

Select from a variety of gorgeous new templates to help you get started.

Add a Pages document to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

Add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document.

Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your document with comments included.

Edit shared documents while offline and your changes will upload when you're back online.

Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Numbers Release Notes

Create spreadsheets with more rows and columns than ever before.

Apply a color to a background of a sheet.

Add a Numbers spreadsheet to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

Edit shared spreadsheets while offline and your changes will upload when you're back online.

Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your spreadsheet with comments included.

Add a drop cap to text in a shape.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Keynote Release Notes

Add a Keynote presentation to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you're back online.

Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.

Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.

Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

New "Keyboard" text build in and build out animation

Apple does not appear to have released updates to its iWork for iOS apps, so the new features are limited to the Mac versions at this time. All of the new updates can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.



Apple's iWork for Mac apps are all free downloads.