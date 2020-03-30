Watch the Trailer for British Series 'Trying' Ahead of Apple TV+ Debut on May 1

Apple today released the official trailer for the "heartfelt" and "hilarious" British comedy series "Trying," available to stream on Apple TV+ starting May 1.

"All Jason and Nikki want is a baby. But it's the one thing they just can't have. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, "Trying" is a new comedy series about growing up, settling down and finding someone to love.

Apple's description of the series:

The series, which hails from BBC Studios and is written by Andy Wolton, will be the first original series from the U.K. to debut on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is accessible through Apple's TV app on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, as well as online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Apple says its TV app will be available on select Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year.