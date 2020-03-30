Deals: 2020 MacBook Air Discounts Now Extend to 512GB Model, Priced at $1,243.55 ($56 Off)

One week after we tracked deals on the new 2020 MacBook Air on Amazon, today the retailer expanded its sales to include the new 512GB model of the MacBook Air. You can get this notebook with increased storage for $1,243.55, down from $1,299.00 (only in Gold).
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This discount is applied automatically at the checkout screen, and is $56.44 down from Apple's traditional price on the MacBook Air. The notebook is available to ship out today and should arrive to users in the United States before April 11, or as early as this week for Prime members.
If you're shopping around for the 256GB model, Amazon still has this MacBook Air for $949.99, down from $999.00 (only in Space Gray). This is the same ongoing $49 discount that we saw last week, and you won't have to wait until the checkout screen to see the savings on this one.
We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in our new Best Deals guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.
Top Stories
Update: Apple has replaced the Logic Pro X image with an older version. Original story follows.
A seemingly unreleased version of Logic Pro X has appeared on Apple's education site, as spotted by a Reddit user. The image from Apple's education products page shows a 16-inch MacBook Pro running Logic Pro X, but with a familiar interface that looks extremely similar to GarageBand's Live Loops ...
Zoom, a video conferencing app that many people are using at the current time to keep in touch with coworkers while working from home, was sending data to Facebook without disclosing the data sharing to customers. As of today, Zoom has updated its iOS app to remove the SDK that was providing data to Facebook through the Login with Facebook feature, according to Motherboard, the site that...
Most of the factories in China that supply devices and components to Apple are back to churning out products, but Apple suppliers are said to be worried about how much demand there will be for the current iPhone models and the new iPhones expected in the fall.
According to Reuters, a senior official at one of Apple's major supply companies said that orders for quarter ending in March are...
iFixit today shared a video teardown of the new iPad Pro, which Apple unveiled earlier this month. iFixit found that most of the internals of the 2020 iPad Pro are the same as the 2018 model, confirming that the device is a relatively incremental update.
The most notable new feature seen inside the new iPad Pro was the LiDAR scanner, which measures the distance to surrounding objects up...
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 set to be released this fall could include a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the crown of the device, according to Israeli site The Verifier, which cites "senior sources" who have worked with its staff for a "number of years" as the source of the rumor.
It's not clear how the alleged Touch ID fingerprint sensor would be implemented, as the Digital...
Apple's 5G iPhone is still on track to launch within the company's typical annual fall release schedule, according to a new Bloomberg report on filed on Monday.
Signs are that Apple's Chinese-centric manufacturing -- of which Hon Hai is the linchpin -- is slowly getting back on track. The next iPhones with 5G wireless capabilities remain on schedule to launch in the fall, partly because mass...
Apple plans to launch several Mac notebooks and desktop computers with its own custom designed Arm-based processors in 2021, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors.
Kuo believes that Arm-based processors will significantly enhance the competitive advantage of the Mac lineup, allow Apple to refresh its Mac models without relying on Intel's processor roadmap,...
After last week's flurry of product launches, Apple's new iPad Pro and MacBook Air have started to make their way into consumers' hands, and we've gone hands-on with both of them this week. Apple this week also released iOS and iPadOS 13.4 (as well as macOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates) with a number of new features and improvements.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Woot is back today with a big sale on refurbished iPhones, including markdowns on the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
As with every Woot purchase, those...
Apple today released ProRes RAW for Windows in a beta capacity (via Mark Gurman), with the software designed to allow ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ video files to be watched in compatible applications on Windows machines. According to Apple, the software will let the files be played within several Adobe apps: Adobe After Effects (Beta) Adobe Media Encocder (Beta) Adobe Premiere...
Top Rated Comments(View all)
One thing's for sure... it got an article written about it. Points for Amazon's marketing team! :P
It would have been easy as 1, 2, 4!
Are you telling me they had the opportunity to sell this for $1,234.56 and they didn't do it?
When something has a price with a comma in it ($1,000+)... should we really be excited about a measly $56 discount?
I remember reading an article about how many people erroneously think about saving money only in terms of percentage of the purchase price.
Unless $50 is an inconsequential amount of money to you, it shouldn't matter whether you're saving $50 on a $100 purchase, a $1000 purchase, or a $10000 purchase. It's the same amount of extra cash in your pocket, regardless.