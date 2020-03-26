Moment Pro Camera for iOS Gains New Time-Lapse Mode

Moment today updated its Pro Camera app to version 4.0, introducing a new time-lapse feature that's designed to be simple to use, combining time-lapse setting intervals with slow shutter options.



Pro Camera users can select the intervals, the number of shots, and the type of blur or light trail, with the app then letting users know how long a recording needs to be with the duration calculator. Settings can be saved as custom presets for reuse later.

All shots are combined into one video that can be exported in 720p, 1080p, or 4K, plus there's an option to export individual frames as up to 12MP Raw photos.

The update also includes exposure bracketing in photo mode, manual controls when using slow shutter mode, a new horizon leveler, and an option to update the app icon.

Moment's Pro Camera app can be downloaded from the App Store for $5.99, with the update free for existing users. [Direct Link]