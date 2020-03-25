New iPad Pro Begins to Arrive to Customers Around the World

Apple Stores may be closed outside of China, but today is still launch day for the new iPad Pro, with the first online orders beginning to arrive to customers around the world. The photo below was shared by a MacRumors reader from Manchester, England.

If you are patiently waiting for your new iPad Pro to arrive in the mail, be sure to participate in the order status thread in the MacRumors forums.



The new iPad Pro features an A12Z Bionic chip with faster graphics performance, an Ultra Wide camera for 0.5x zoom, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced augmented reality, better sounding microphones, and compatibility with Apple's upcoming Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad. Pricing continues to start at $799 for the 11-inch model with 128GB of storage, while the 12.9-inch model begins at $999.

Online orders placed today on Apple.com are currently estimated for delivery in mid April, but Apple said select retailers will be carrying the new iPad Pro as of this week in regions where businesses are still open.

