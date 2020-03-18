Expercom Provides First Discounts for New MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Apple reseller Expercom has launched pre-orders for the just-announced MacBook Air and iPad Pro updates, offering up to $104 off these devices, and an average of around $50 off in most cases. Because these models launched this morning, Expercom's prices are the first deals we've seen on the 2020 ‌MacBook Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Expercom's shipping is around $10, depending on the item being shipped. The new MacBook Pros will be shipped within one to two weeks, while the new ‌iPad Pro‌ will be shipped in two to three weeks. If you haven't ordered from Expercom before, the retailer is a trusted Apple Premium Reseller that also sells AppleCare+ with its products, which we've included in the lists below.

‌MacBook Air‌

‌iPad Pro‌

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air includes faster processors, a new scissor switch keyboard, and overall 80 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The new ‌MacBook Air‌ features a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm of key travel, plus a new inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys, similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

On the tablet side, the new iPad Pro has a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new Magic Keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad, an Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR Scanner, and more. It also features a square camera bump with a 12MP Wide camera and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, which can zoom out two times to capture a wider field of view.