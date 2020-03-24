Deals: Apple's 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Low Price of $2,099 at B&H Photo ($300 Off)

B&H Photo today has returned the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro to its lowest price of $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00. We've seen this price a few times this year, and it's the current best price you'll find for a new 16-inch MacBook Pro among the major Apple resellers online.

Likewise, you can also save on the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro on B&H Photo, which is pricing this notebook at $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00. This discount has been pretty consistent throughout the beginning of the year, and both of these sales are solid $300 markdowns on Apple's newest MacBook Pro.

If you want a smaller 13-inch model, there are some sale options for those as well that we've rounded up below from B&H Photo.

We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.