New GitHub App Brings Collaboration Tools to Mobile

Microsoft-owned GitHub has released a new iPhone and iPad app to help developers manage projects on the go.



The new app doesn't aim to provide a complete developer environment – instead it provides a convenient way for devs to stay in touch with teams, organize tasks, give feedback, respond to comments, and review and merge pull requests when away from a computer.



There's a lot you can do on GitHub that doesn't require a complex development environment – like sharing feedback on a design discussion, or reviewing a few lines of code. GitHub for iOS lets you move work forward wherever you are. Stay in touch with your team, triage issues, and even merge, right from the app. We're making these tasks easy for you to perform, no matter where you work, with a beautifully native experience.

GitHub for iOS includes an inbox-style interface for keeping on top of notifications, quick emoji responses to comments, organization tools like labels and projects, and a native read-only code browser.

GitHub for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ is a free download available on the App Store. [Direct Link]