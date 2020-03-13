Apple Cancels Today at Apple Sessions Until at Least April 5, Boosts Mac Stock in Stores

Apple yesterday canceled Today at Apple sessions across all of its retail locations in the United States and Canada, after canceling sessions earlier in the week in areas highly impacted by the coronavirus like the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.



Today at Apple sessions will be canceled until at least April 5 at this point in time, according to a retail employee with knowledge of Apple's plans, though that could change based on how the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread. High-profile events that would potentially draw a lot of people have been canceled until April 12.

Apple has implemented strict cleaning measures in its retail stores, and has cut down on the number of seats at the Genius Bar and the number of seating cubes in the forum areas, plus stores are limiting the number of people that can be inside at one time.

As Apple takes these measures, the company is also stocking up on Macs and Mac accessories in some of its retail stores, with an employee stating that there's been a "sharp increase" in Mac supply.

Across the country, schools and office buildings have shut down, leaving people to do their jobs and schoolwork from home. With an increase in Mac stock at some retail locations, Apple may be hoping people come into its stores to buy the tools they need to work remotely.