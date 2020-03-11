Apple News App Gains Coronavirus Special Coverage Section

Apple is offering Apple News readers in the United States dedicated coverage of the global COVID-19 viral outbreak by collecting stories and health guidelines in a specially curated section of the app.



The Special Coverage Coronavirus section appears in ‌Apple News‌ Spotlight, and includes the latest reports from news partners including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times, amongst others.

The public health coverage includes tips and advice on viral symptoms and how to stay safe, including regular and thorough hand washing, catching coughs with disposable tissues, and avoiding close contact with people who are unwell.

In addition, readers can find links to recommended sources of information, such as the State Department and Johns Hopkins University.

The special coverage is similar to previous dedicated sections hosted on ‌Apple News‌, such as the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

The coronavirus section is available to readers in the U.S. only, and can be accessed from the Today tab within the News app on iPhone, iPad and Mac.