Apple Japan Shares Anime-Themed 'Behind the Mac' Video

Friday February 28, 2020 9:32 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple on its YouTube channel in Japan has shared a new animated "Behind the Mac" video that features various anime characters using Macs set to music from Japanese artist Yoshiho Nakamura.

Behind the Mac, new stories are born one after another. A story that is not yet in this world. Come on, you too.
Featured characters are shown from animated movies and shows that include "Weathering With You," "The Wonderland," "Gridman," "Your Name," "Yama No Susume," and more.

Apple has shared several other "Behind the Mac" ads that focus on creators who use the Mac to make art, to code, to make music, and more.

Tag: Apple ads
[ 4 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
nattK
49 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Hmm funny how they're promoting some anime which don't show a Mac specifically (like a heart or pear logo) as "Behind the Mac"
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]