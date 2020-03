WhatsApp was today updated to version 2.20.30, introducing a new Dark Mode option that has been in testing for a few weeks now. According to the WhatsApp release notes, the new ‌Dark Mode‌ option is available whenever ‌Dark Mode‌ is activated on the iPhone or iPad ‌Dark Mode‌ is linked to iOS 13 , which means ‌iOS 13‌ is required to use ‌Dark Mode‌. WhatsApp users on earlier versions of iOS will not have access to the feature.‌Dark Mode‌ is available throughout the WhatsApp app, with dark chat bubbles and a dark version of wallpaper, a dark settings section, and a dark splash screen.Today’s update also includes a new search option that allows users to filter by author and content type, making it easier to locate photos and other content.