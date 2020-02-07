Dark Mode Appears in Latest WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

Friday February 7, 2020 1:47 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Dark Mode is coming to WhatsApp for iOS soon. Users participating in the app's TestFlight beta program have spotted the setting in the latest testing notes, confirming that the dark theme setting is finally coming to iPhone.


The setting first appeared in a recent WhatsApp for Android beta build, which is a good indication of what users on iOS can expect down the pipe. The latest Android beta also includes new solid dark wallpapers for users to tailor their ‌Dark Mode‌ experience, suggesting these will also come to the ‌iPhone‌ app.

We're still not sure when the stable builds of WhatsApp will get ‌Dark Mode‌, but it surely can't take any longer than Google's protracted rollout of its Gmail dark theme, which still hasn't appeared for some users.

(Thanks, Aaron!)

Tag: WhatsApp
