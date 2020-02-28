In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Lady Gaga's New 'Stupid Love' Music Video Shot Entirely on iPhone 11 Pro
Prior to the video's release, Lady Gaga shared a series of teaser trailers featuring the new song, and Apple has also highlighted the video on its own YouTube channel in a shorter one minute clip.
There have been other high-profile Shot on iPhone music videos, including the video for Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" single, also shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.
Lady Gaga's new single, which is available on Apple Music, is the first new song she's released since creating songs for "A Star is Born." Apple previously partnered with Lady Gaga when she performed at Apple Park in May 2019 for the formal opening of Apple's new campus.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It’s very cool! But... it’s not what they’re trying to make it seem like lol.
That being said, it’s a banger and I can’t wait to listen all summer.
I could tell you how the shoot was but...NDA. Sorry.
probably shot, not edited.
[ Read All Comments ]