Apple Park Decorated With Rainbow Colors in Celebration of Steve Jobs and Formal Opening of Campus
First and foremost, Apple has set up a stage with a rainbow arch within the inner circle of the main building, as we shared last week.
The rainbow colors can further be seen on some stairs and walkways at Apple Park, on coffee cups at the Caffè Macs employee cafeteria, and on some of Apple's shuttle buses. Apple employees have also received classic Apple rainbow logo pins with the message "thank you for being part of what makes Apple, Apple."
Apple's design chief Jony Ive reflected on the rainbow's significance in a recent interview:
There is the resonance with the rainbow logo that's been part of our identity for many years. The rainbow is also a positive and joyful expression of some of our inclusion values and I think that one of the primary reasons the idea resonated so immediately and so profoundly with us was the form -- the connection from an aesthetic design point of view. A semi-circle relates so beautifully and naturally to the form of the ring.Rumors suggest that Lady Gaga will be making a special performance at Apple Park later today. The pop star has visited Apple before, having previously dropped by its Infinite Loop campus to visit Steve Jobs. Apple executive Eddy Cue recounted that experience in an interview with Steven Levy last year:
Lady Gaga once came in to visit Steve. I don't know exactly what she was wearing, but it looked like it was made out of, like, a Glad trash bag, and she had these huge heels and these gigantic glasses. I'm thinking, "This is going to be a disaster." But she sat down and started talking with Steve and she had all these great ideas.Lady Gaga also performed at the iTunes Festival at the Roundhouse in London in 2013.
Apple employees began moving into Apple Park as early as the spring of 2017, but the process took many months, and some construction and landscaping also continued for quite some time. A recent drone video showed that the campus now looks lush and green, with hundreds of trees and a large central pond.
Lady Gaga's performance would in all likelihood be a private event for Apple employees.
Why so much rainbow?
Because that was one of Apple's most famous logo styles.
Is it?
Yes, but not for long — only since the late ‘70s through to the early 2000s.
I remember the days of the rainbow Apple logo.
Days on which Steve Jobs was in charge.
Steve Jobs actually retired the colorful logo in 1998, the year after he returned to Apple.
I like this old Jean-Louis Gassée quote:
“One of the deep mysteries to me is our logo, the symbol of lust and knowledge, bitten into, all crossed with the colors of the rainbow in the wrong order. You couldn’t dream a more appropriate logo: lust, knowledge, hope and anarchy.”
Is it?
Yes it is, since you seem to need further clarification.
I never liked rainbows (other than the real ones), and I never will, despite loving the individual colors.
When I first discovered Apple, thankfully Steve Jobs had already retired that UGLY logo.
Thus I find all of this hideous.
Damnit, Tim. Dammit, Steve. I blame YOU for putting him in charge.
DAMMIT.
Sorry for the cynicism, I'm just taken aback by this move from Apple to praise a period that's long gone.
