Apple Shares New 'Test the Impossible' Behind the Mac Ad

You have no idea what you're doing. This is great. People who know what they're doing know the rules and know what is possible and what is impossible. You do not. The rules on what is possible and what is impossible in the arts were made by people who had not tested the bounds of the possible by going beyond them. And you can.

Apple today shared a new video in its ongoing "Behind the Mac" series that highlights the various ways creators use the Mac for art, education, music making, coding, and more.Today's video, "Test the Impossible," is a short 38 second spot that shows brief clips of the Mac being used for various creative pursuits, with a voiceover about what's possible when you don't know what's impossible.Apple has shared multiple videos in its Behind the Mac series so far, with the goal of highlighting its Mac lineup, from the iMac to the Mac notebooks.