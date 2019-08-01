New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares New 'Test the Impossible' Behind the Mac Ad

Thursday August 1, 2019 12:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new video in its ongoing "Behind the Mac" series that highlights the various ways creators use the Mac for art, education, music making, coding, and more.

Today's video, "Test the Impossible," is a short 38 second spot that shows brief clips of the Mac being used for various creative pursuits, with a voiceover about what's possible when you don't know what's impossible.

You have no idea what you're doing. This is great. People who know what they're doing know the rules and know what is possible and what is impossible. You do not. The rules on what is possible and what is impossible in the arts were made by people who had not tested the bounds of the possible by going beyond them. And you can.
Apple has shared multiple videos in its Behind the Mac series so far, with the goal of highlighting its Mac lineup, from the iMac to the Mac notebooks.

Howard Ellacott
21 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
Always intriguing how the recent Mac ads prominently display the glowing logo from old models, I’d of thought they’d focus on the new shiny ones!
