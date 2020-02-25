RTRO Camera is a New Video Editing App From the Makers of Moment Lenses

RTRO features a 60 second timeline that can be stacked with multiple short clips, with the end goal of creating a video ideal for Instagram Stories or TikTok. RTRO was created to be simple and intuitive to use, but there are also some advanced features like real-time subject tracking and retro frame rates.
The app is free to download and there are some basic capabilities included, but additional features will cost $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year to unlock.
Free features include three vintage looks to add to videos with adjustable intensity, front and back camera support, an edge-to-edge shooting experience, full access to the 60-second recording feature, and support for multiple formats.
Paid features include the three default looks plus additional new looks, retro frame rates (6, 12, 18, and 24fps), an option to remove the watermark, and real-time subject tracking.
RTRO is available for download as of today.