Apple's iPhone XR Was Most Popular Smartphone in 2019 Based on Shipment Estimates

Tuesday February 25, 2020 5:37 pm PST by Juli Clover
The iPhone XR was the world's most popular smartphone in 2019, with Apple outshipping all other smartphone models, according to new data shared today by research firm Omdia.


Apple shipped an estimated 46.3 million ‌iPhone XR‌ units in 2019, which is more than double the 23.1 million units shipped in 2019. ‌iPhone XR‌ shipments were also nine million units higher than the second most popular model, which was Apple's iPhone 11. Apple shipped an estimated 37.3 million ‌iPhone 11‌ models.

After the ‌iPhone XR‌ and ‌iPhone 11‌, the Galaxy A10 was the third most popular smartphone, with Samsung shipping 30.3 million units. The Samsung A50, Samsung A20, and iPhone 11 Pro Max came in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.
"Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running," said Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia. "The company's continued dominance on this front is all the more remarkable when considering that Apple's price hikes caused overall iPhone shipments to decline last year. By limiting the number of models it offers compared to its top competitors, Apple has been able to concentrate its sales on a few smartphones that have broad appeal, like the ‌iPhone XR‌."
Apple has continued selling the ‌iPhone XR‌ alongside the ‌iPhone 11‌ and the iPhone 11 Pro as a lower cost option, priced starting at $599. The ‌iPhone XR‌ is $100 cheaper than the $699 starting price point of the ‌iPhone 11‌.

Omdia is a research firm that was established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech and the IHS Markit technology research portfolio.

Related Roundup: iPhone XR
[ 10 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
DakotaGuy
21 minutes ago at 05:47 pm
I’m just glad that this data proves we can finally move on from all the “everyone wants the old tiny screens back” chatter around this place. When the best selling phone has a 6.1” display it’s time to leave the 3.5” and 4” screens in the past.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
crcuilla
13 minutes ago at 05:55 pm
If these numbers are true, it looks like Apple found a sweet spot with iPhone XR and iPhone 11 functionality and pricing. It also suggests that most people don't care about OLED vs. LCD.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JPack
10 minutes ago at 05:58 pm
Remember the time when some bozos thought the XR wouldn’t sell?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]