Apple Shares New 'Valley of Fire' Shot on iPhone Video

Fifty miles from Las Vegas lie the remains of a monumental geological process sculpted by 200 million years of wind and water , an ocean of rock, a valley of fire.The video was captured in 4K using the ultra wide-angle camera of an iPhone 11 Pro. It highlights the different Valley of Fire rock formations in bright, vivid colors.
Apple has shared many videos in its "Shot on iPhone" series that is designed to show off the photographic and video taking capabilities of its iPhones. The last long form video was "Powder," and it focused on pro snowboarders.