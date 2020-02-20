Deals: Sam's Club Offering $300 Gift Card With Purchase and Activation of iPhone XS, XS Max, and X

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sam's Club. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This offer will last through March 22, and is available in stores and online. For online shoppers, you'll only be able to activate the smartphone with AT&T, but if you visit a Sam's Club location you can choose from Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T. After purchasing and activating the smartphone, you'll get a $300 Sam's Club gift card that you can spend in stores or online.
Sam's Club doesn't appear to be limiting the offer to specific sizes and colors of the iPhones, and it should apply to any model of the iPhone XS, XS Max, and X. You can also gain a $300 gift card if you buy and activate a Samsung Galaxy GS10+, GS9+, GS10, GS10E, GS9, and Note 9. Additionally, newer iPhone 11 models come with a $150 Sam's Club gift card offer.
You'll need to have a membership to Sam's Club to take advantage of this offer, and make any purchase on the website or in stores. There are two levels to the company's membership program, including the basic "club" level at $45 per year offering various savings in stores and at Sam's Club fuel locations and in the tire center. "Plus" offers all of this as well as cash rewards, free shipping, earlier shopping hours, and more for $100 per year.
