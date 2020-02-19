macOS Catalina 10.15.4 Beta 2 Adds Support for Real-Time Lyrics in Apple Music App

Wednesday February 19, 2020 4:13 PM PST by Juli Clover
The second beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.4 was released today, and the new update introduces support for time-synced lyrics in the Apple Music app.


‌Apple Music‌ for Mac previously provided access to lyrics, but they did not scroll in real-time to the music, which is a feature that's been available on iOS since iOS 13 was released. As noted by 9to5Mac, the time-synced lyric feature addition is mentioned in the ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 release notes.

Lyrics in ‌Apple Music‌ for Mac can be accessed by playing a song and then clicking on the little speech bubble that's located at the top right of the app.

Not all songs have lyrics or time-synced lyrics, but lyric information is available for most popular titles. Songs with time-synced lyrics will feature an interface that scrolls through the lyrics as they're sung.

When real-time lyrics were introduced for ‌iOS 13‌ in September 2019, ‌Apple Music‌ lead Oliver Schusser said in an interview that Apple has a team of employees that listen to songs and transcribe the lyrics to ensure their accuracy for use in the time-synced lyrics feature rather than sourcing lyrics from a third-party provider.

38 minutes ago at 04:38 pm
I wonder if this feature is designed to work in other "non english" world languages?
33 minutes ago at 04:44 pm


I wonder if this feature is designed to work in other "non english" world languages?

It works on a song-by-song basis as Apple works through their global catalog. It works on a lot of the French, Spanish, and German music that I listen to.
