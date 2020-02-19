In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.4 to Developers
iOS and iPadOS 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. On the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, Apple requires the beta to be installed over the air using the configuration profile. Some people are having issues installing the beta and are receiving a failure message about being disconnected from the internet, which appears to be a server side problem that Apple will likely address soon.
iOS and iPadOS 13.4 are major updates, bringing several major new features to the iPhone and the iPad. There's a new toolbar in the Mail app that's available when viewing an email, featuring a more logical design to address complaints about the Mail layout in iOS 13.
The update design moves the reply icon away from the delete icon, making it much harder to accidentally delete an email, and it re-adds Folder and Flag icons.
iCloud Folder Sharing, designed to let users share folders in iCloud Drive with other people, is available as of iOS 13.4. iCloud Folder Sharing was first announced at WWDC last year, but it has taken Apple several months to implement it. The feature shows real-time updates so file changes will sync across the devices of all people with access to a specific folder.
There are nine new Memoji and Animoji stickers included in the update, featuring emoji-style poses like shocked face, face with hearts, eyes rolling, and more.
There are hints of a new CarKey API in iOS 13.4, which would allow the iPhone to be used to lock, unlock, and start a car that has NFC capabilities. This functionality hasn't been announced by Apple as of yet, but it will iPhone owners to use their devices in lieu of a car key. Sharing features will also be available for assigning keys to friends and family members.
Though not an iOS specific feature, Apple with iOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4, and Xcode 11.4 is allowing developers to create apps with universal purchase support, which means Apple device users will be able to purchase one app that works across multiple platforms.
There are new controls for calls and third-party navigation apps in CarPlay, along with keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app, changes to location requests for apps requesting user location, a new Shazam Shortcuts action, options for remapping hardware keys of a keyboard connected to the iPad, and more.
For a full list of all the new features that have been found in iOS and iPadOS 13.4 so far, make sure to check out our dedicated what's new article.
