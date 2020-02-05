In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to Developers
iOS and iPadOS 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. On the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, the beta must be installed using the configuration profile.
There's no word on what's included in the iOS 13.4 update, but as a major 13.x update, it could include minor design changes and feature tweaks along with bug fixes for issues not able to be addressed in iOS 13.3.1.
Once we download the software and take a look at what's new, we'll update this article if anything notable is found.
What's New in iOS and iPadOS 13.4 beta 1
- Location Services - When an app requests the Always authorization for the first time after being authorized for While Using the App, the iPhone or iPad will immediately show the authorization prompt.
- Keyboard Shortcuts - On the iPad, there are new keyboard shortcuts for Photos for navigating between tabs, search, and create albums. In full screen mode, there are also keyboard shortcuts for deleting photos, duplicating photos, and entering Edit mode.
- iCloud Folder Sharing - iCloud folder sharing, a feature first introduced when iOS 13 was shown off at WWDC, is finally available to use.
- Universal iOS/macOS Purchases - With the new betas and the Xcode 11.4 software, Apple is allowing developers who make Mac and iOS apps to sell them together in a single bundle, something that has not previously been possible.
Every stupid point release update says that it fixes mail......WHEN IT DOESNT.
Mail fix?
Yeah I get it. 4 months in though and its still partially broken for many.
You do know that there may be multiple issues, and each affects different users in different scenarios?
Anyone can say what they will. iOS 13 , while feature rich, was a complete mess. From the bizarre staggered rollout, to still missing features across devices (messages in the cloud on the Apple watch STILL MISSING) to all the silly bugs all over the place.
Every other year this happens.....iOS 14 will no doubt be a stability release. What Im hoping is that KEEP IT THAT WAY and slowly add features like they do iteratively on the iPhone.
Looking forward to it and jailbreaking!
Seriously. Is mail permanently broken?
Mail fix?
Seriously. Is mail permanently broken?
Am I in the minority and have no issues with Mail? What is broken for you all?
