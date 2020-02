Global Notebook Shipments in Q1 2020 Estimated to Decrease 29-36% Following Coronavirus Outbreak

Following reports of potential production delays on iPhone components and even shipping delays for products like the Mac Pro DigiTimes reports today that global notebook shipments could fall up to 36 percent in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.This includes Apple supplier Quanta Computer, which produces Apple's MacBook line. Suppliers like Quanta have moved volume production to facilities in Taiwan to meet client needs, but a component shortage is believed to continue to affect shipment numbers. This shortage is due to suppliers who are prevented from going to work following the outbreak.This component shortage is predicted to cause disruptions to the supply chain in March. Meanwhile, Quanta is said to be moving to accelerate volume production at its new facilities in Taiwan in order to fulfill rush shipments to its clients in the United States.Previously, global notebook shipments were predicted to fall about 17 percent in Q1 2020, but that number has been increased to between 29 and 36 percent as of DigiTimes' latest research. "Severe labor and components shortages and stagnant logistics arising from the coronavirus outbreak are derailing supply chain in China, which commands over 90% of global notebook production."