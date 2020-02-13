Strava for iOS Gains HealthKit Integration for Importing Apple Watch Workouts

Prior to today's update, Strava users had to rely on third-party solutions like the Healthfit app to share workouts between the Apple's Health records and Strava. Now they can import workouts recorded on iPhone or Apple Watch directly into the app.
To enable the Apple Health import feature, users should go to the Settings in the Strava app and select Applications, Services, and Devices. Then choose the Health app and any workouts recorded through Apple's native app should be available to upload to Strava.
In addition, today's update adds the ability to crop user activity recorded on iPhone, which is useful if GPS tracking has been left running for too long. Summit members can also now see their heart rate, power, and Grade Adjusted Pace on Segments.
Strava: Run, Ride, Swim is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. A premium Strava membership costs $7.99 per month.