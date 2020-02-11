Apple Hires Warner Music Group Veteran to Lead Apple Music Initiatives

Bronikowski announced his new role at Apple on LinkedIn, and said he's looking forward to working with the amazing Apple Music team. Prior to joining Apple, Bronikowski served as Warner Music Group's Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Head of New Technology and Innovation.
At Warner Music Group, Bronikowski was responsible for strategic partnerships, revenue growth, new technology investments, and more. Bronikowski will be based in New York City, but he says he'll be spending a lot of time with the Apple teams in Culver City and Cupertino.
Bronikowski's hiring comes as Apple is aiming to continue to grow Apple Music. As of last June, Apple Music had 60 million subscribers, a respectable number but still behind Spotify, Apple's major rival.