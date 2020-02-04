Apple TV+ Competitor Disney+ Already Has Over 28 Million Subscribers

Tuesday February 4, 2020 2:02 pm PST by Juli Clover
In the first three months following its launch, Disney+ has accumulated 28.6 million subscribers, Disney CEO Bob Iger said today during Disney's Q1 earnings call.

According to Iger, Disney+ has "exceeded" the company's "greatest expectations." As The Verge points out, Disney+ has surpassed the number of HBO Now subscribers and is gaining on Netflix's U.S subscriber count, which is at 61 million as of January 2020.


There's no direct comparison to Apple TV+ given the fact that Apple hasn't released subscriber numbers and has a large number of non-paying customers as the company has been providing everyone who has purchased an Apple device since September with a free year of ‌Apple TV‌+ service.

Disney+ ran promotions for discounted service for multiple years, marking the service down to the equivalent of $3.99, and has provided free Disney+ access to Verizon subscribers. Outside of free trial members and Verizon users, customers with access to Disney+ are paying for it, unlike most ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers at this time.

Extrapolating from Apple's Q1 earnings report, Bernstein Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi recently suggested that ‌Apple TV‌+ has a low adoption rate, even among those who can get it for free. He speculated that this could be due to disinterest from consumers given the limited amount of content on ‌Apple TV‌+ or Apple's failure to promote it.

It's not clear if Sacconaghi's estimates are correct, as figures from Ampere Analysis shared by The Wall Street Journal indicated Apple could have as many as 33.6 million subscribers, though most of those have free access.

Disney+ has a major edge over ‌Apple TV‌+ because Disney+ has an established catalog of content along with many popular Star Wars and Marvel franchises. "The Mandalorian," the key show Disney+ premiered with, received more attention than any of ‌Apple TV‌+'s launch shows, including "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "See," and "For All Mankind."

‌Apple TV‌+ may be able to catch up to Disney+ at some point in the future because Apple does have a huge subscriber base to appeal to given the number of iPhones and other Apple devices in the wild, but it will be years before Apple is able to match Disney's content offerings.

warp9
51 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
Don't you mean 28 million+?
triangletechie
24 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
The title is incorrect. It suggests Apple TV+ is a competitor.
Polymorphic
49 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
I have a free year of AppleTV+. And I still haven't even bothered to set it up or log in.

But we subscribed to Disney+ on Day 1, and it's getting a lot of use.
fmcshan
49 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
It will be interesting to see how many customers will renew their Apple TV+ subscription after the free one year promo trial.
buttongerald
46 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
Myself and my wife have had Disney+ since day one with no regrets. My wife loves older Disney films and I love having access to all seasons of The Simpsons.

As for Apple TV+? Zero interest in that.
gplusplus
42 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
My wife and I happily pay for Disney+ and it works on all our devices. We got multiple “free” trials of Apple TV+ and we haven’t used it even once, and we STILL feel like we want some kind of refund, just for the principle of it not being supported on LG WebOS *and* they haven’t updated the Apple TV hardware in ages.
buttongerald
36 minutes ago at 02:19 pm

they haven’t updated the Apple TV hardware in ages.

I have an older Apple TV, the one just prior to the one that includes the fancy new remote and it's abandoned. I can't sync it proper with my iMac anymore nor can I access certain streaming services on it.

The Apple TV was always a side hobby to Apple but if they are going to be in the streaming business now they need to put this thing back on their radar big time.
repoman016
30 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
Seems like I am in the same boat as some of the replies here. Got Disney+ on day 1 and love it. Apple tv? nah im good. How about you figure out why my keyboard keeps hiding the bottom of my messages forcing me to scroll up/down all the time just to read what they said.
Donfor39
22 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
Euro/u.k launch is gat to be worth a subs trial to view Baby Yoda!
