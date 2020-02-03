Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 Discounts Reach Up to $50 Off GPS and Cellular Models

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We've collected a few of the Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale below, but be sure to visit Amazon to see the full range of the discounts. Many of the devices on sale today represent the lowest prices currently available for each Apple Watch, and some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 5 Sale
GPS
- 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band - $354.99, down from $399.00 ($44 off)
- 44mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band - $384.99, down from $429.00 ($44 off)
- 44mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band - $384.99, down from $429.00 ($44 off)
- 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band - $454.99, down from $499.00 ($44 off)
- 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $484.99, down from $529.00 ($44 off)
- 40mm Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band - $659.00, down from $699.00 ($40 off)
- 40mm Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop - $699.00, down from $749.00 ($50 off)
- 44mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band - $699.00, down from $749.00 ($50 off)
- 44mm Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop - $749.00, down from $799.00 ($50 off)