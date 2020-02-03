Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 Discounts Reach Up to $50 Off GPS and Cellular Models

Monday February 3, 2020 6:12 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has opened up a new sale that's discounting a number of Apple Watch Series 5 models, including both GPS and cellular devices. The sale includes discounts of up to $50 off Series 5 models, with prices starting at $354.99 for 40mm Aluminum devices and rising from there.

We've collected a few of the Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale below, but be sure to visit Amazon to see the full range of the discounts. Many of the devices on sale today represent the lowest prices currently available for each Apple Watch, and some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5 Sale


GPS
Cellular
WiiDSmoker
14 minutes ago at 06:44 am
Seems like Watch 5 didn’t sell as well. Not that I would upgrade from the 4..but 5 offered nothing but was priced more than the 4.
