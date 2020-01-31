In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Offering Onsite Device Repairs in Select Cities Through Go Tech Services
The onsite repair options are available through Apple Authorized Service Provider Go Tech Services, which promises to repair your device "at your home or office."
When visiting Apple's Support site to initiate a device repair, there's now a mention of an onsite option when scheduling a repair. "Look for an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Genius Bar. In select locations, onsite service may be available."
Onsite repairs from Go Tech Services appear to be available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. When choosing a repair option in one of these cities, Go Tech Services can be selected as one of the repair providers.
Go Tech Services is listed as the top option in cities where it is available, and selecting it warns that an onsite visit fee may be charged in addition to the provider's standard repair cost. Apple's support site does not include additional details about the fee, and clicking the "Book through this provider" option redirects users to Go Tech Services' website, where an appointment can be scheduled.
On the site, users are instructed to select a date and a time for a repair, but this part of the booking process also does not include information on fees. In San Francisco, there are no available same-day appointments, with the earliest appointment available on Monday.
Apple offers onsite repairs for its enterprise customers, but until now, there has never been a similar repair option for regular consumers. Go Tech Services is an Apple Authorized Service Provider, so the repairs aren't coming directly from Apple, but it's akin to visiting a similar AASP like Mobile Kangaroo or Best Buy.
It's not clear the extent of the problems that can be addressed by the onsite service provider. We were able to choose Go Tech Services for a cracked iPhone display, but not for a battery replacement.
Go Tech Services appears to operate exclusively through Apple, as visiting the company's website redirects to a notice that repairs must be initiated through Apple's support site.
