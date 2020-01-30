MacRumors Exclusive: Save 15% on Harber London's Leather Apple Accessories

Thursday January 30, 2020 10:38 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
MacRumors has partnered with U.K.-based company Harber London to provide a discount for our readers on Harber London's best Apple accessories. For anyone who hasn't heard of them before, Harber London crafts handmade leather products with simple, clean designs that include iPad and MacBook cases, wallets, travel organizers, Apple Watch bands, and backpacks.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Harber London. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In our sale, you'll be able to shop Harber London's tech-related products, like iPhone cases, MacBook cases, cable organizers, and more for 15 percent off. Simply head to the Harber London website to shop for Gifts for Techies or Leather Sleeves, add an item to your cart, and then enter the promo code MACR15 at the checkout screen.


This code is not sitewide and it doesn't work on items like wallets, but essentially any of Harber London's tech-related accessories will work with the code. Even many of the company's more expensive leather backpacks can be discounted by 15 percent using the MacRumors exclusive discount code.

Although it's based in the United Kingdom, Harber London does ship worldwide. The company notes that delivery charges and import duties may apply to countries outside of the European Union, and deliveries will usually take up to six days to arrive when shipped worldwide. For users in the United States, there is a free FedEx worldwide shipping option on most orders.


Below we've compiled a few shopping ideas at Harber London, but be sure to browse the rest of the company's Apple-related accessories to take advantage of our exclusive offer.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
0 comments