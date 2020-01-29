In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
New Emojis Coming in 2020 Include Polar Bear, Bubble Tea, Teapot, Seal, Feather, Dodo, Black Cat, Magic Wand and More
There are a total of 62 new emojis included in the Emoji 13 update, such as smiling face with tear, polar bear, seal, bubble tea, pickup truck, fondue, teapot, magic wand, beetle, and piñata.
- Faces - Smiling Face with Tear, Disguised Face
- People - Ninja, Person in Tuxedo, Woman in Tuxedo, Person with Veil, Man with Veil, Woman Feeding Baby, Person Feeding Baby, Man Feeding Baby, Mx. Claus, People Hugging
- Body Parts - Pinched fingers, anatomical heart, lungs
- Animals - Black Cat, Bison, Mammoth, Beaver, Polar Bear, Dodo, Seal, Beetle, Cockroach, Fly, Worm
- Food - Blueberries, Olive, Bell Pepper, Flatbread, Fondue, Bubble Tea
- Household - Potted Plant, Teapot, Piñata, Magic Wand, Nesting Dolls, Sewing Needle, Mirror, Window, Plunger, Mouse Trap, Bucket, Toothbrush
- Miscellaneous - Feather, Rock, Wood, Hut, Pickup Truck, Roller Skate, Knot, Coin, Boomerang, Screwdriver, Carpentry Saw, Hook, Ladder, Elevator, Headstone, Placard, Transgender Symbol, Transgender Flag
- Clothing - Thong Sandal, Military Helmet
- Musical Instruments - Accordion, Long Drum
The update also includes 55 gender and skin-tone variants, along with new gender-inclusive emojis that can be used as an alternative to gendered versions, such as person with veil and person with tuxedo rather than the current woman/man options.
Apple will adopt the new Unicode 13 emoji characters at some point in 2020, likely in the fall as an update to iOS 14. Apple last year introduced Unicode 12 emojis in the iOS 13.2 update that was released in October.
This reminder of course to be ignored by those who hate emojis, people who coincidentally are least empathically minded, having the hardest time being understood and understanding others who don't think the way they do on the internet.
I hate emojis.
And also a reminder that Apple can do things besides work on emoji‘s, to all of you whose pet issue has not yet been implemented.
But why don’t they improve other parts of technology instead?
Regular reminder that emoji artists cannot help improve other areas of Apple's technology.
I like that emojis are getting more diverse and accepting, but why include such a niche emoji like "man in veil" when we don't have something useful (and arguably more relevant) like a condom emoji? I'm a huge advocate for safe sex, and it's driving me crazy that we still don't have a condom emoji especially in an age of Tinder and other dating apps.
You can combine the helmet and eggplant emoji maybe?
Be the change you want to see in the world: https://unicode.org/emoji/proposals.html
"Did you just assume my gender?"
