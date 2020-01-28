Facebook's 'Off-Facebook Activity' Tool Now Available Worldwide to Manage Data From Other Sites

As Facebook explained, other businesses send the social network information about your internet activity on their sites, and Facebook uses that to display customized ads. Off-Facebook Activity lets you look at that information and clear it, and you can even choose to disconnect all future Off-Facebook Activity from your account, or just from specific apps and websites.
Today's news is built around looking towards the next decade of "stronger privacy protections" from Facebook, which the company admits it has a lot of work to do in this regard. These updates include a prompt asking every Facebook user to review their privacy settings and "Login Notifications," which warn you when your Facebook account is used to sign into third-party apps.
It's been nearly two years since the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal hit Facebook, igniting a debate about how user data should be handled and monitored by major companies. In the wake of the event, Facebook has made announcement after announcement about privacy changes, security tools, and promises to enhance its overall ability to protect user information.
Regarding the new Off-Facebook Activity tool, the company said that it welcomes "conversations with privacy experts, policymakers and other companies about how to continue building tools like this."