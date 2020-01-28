Curve Announces Apple Pay Support for Customers Across Europe

For those unfamiliar with the service, Curve is a payment card that aggregates multiple payment cards via its accompanying mobile app, allowing users to make payments and withdrawals from a single card.
In other words, you can load a Mastercard or Visa debit and credit cards to the Curve app, and spend using just the Curve Mastercard.
With Apple Pay support now active, the Curve card can be added to the Wallet app just like any other card, allowing it to be used via iPhone and Apple Watch anywhere that accepts contactless payments or displays the Apple Pay logo.
"We are thrilled to announce Apple Pay is here for all European Curve customers," said Diego Rivas, Curve's Head of Product-OS. "Curve's integration with Apple Pay is a magnificent addition to Curve's unique money management features, superbly complimenting Curve's commitment to simplifying and unifying people's financial lives and enabling even more ways for customers to pay with one of the most rewarding and feature-packed personal finance products on the market," added Rivas.Curve is available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom (excluding Crown Dependencies Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man).