Alongside iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, Apple has released new 13.3.1 software for the HomePod , introducing some minor bug fixes and performance improvements.Today's update brings support for Indian English Siri voices and Apple says it also includes "general improvements for stability and quality."The new ‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ software will be installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how to