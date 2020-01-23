Deals: Amazon Discounts iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case Line to $103.99 ($26 Off), Along With Notable AirPods Sales

Smart Battery Cases
For the Smart Battery Case, Amazon has the Black colorway for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max priced at $103.99, down from $129.99 ($26 off). This is a discount you'll only see once you reach the checkout screen, but it is applied automatically, and only for the Black option. While other colors like White and Pink Sand are seeing some $10-$13 discounts, none are as solid as the $26 off at checkout for Black.
If you prefer shopping at Best Buy, you can also get the Smart Battery Case in Black for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max at $103.99, down from $129.99. You'll need to be a My Best Buy member, which is free to join and awards you with free shipping, early access to sales, and reward points every time you shop.
AirPods
Starting with the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, you can get this model for $159.99, down from $199.00 ($39 off). While not quite the lowest-ever price, it is currently the best sale among the major Apple resellers online.
However, the AirPods with Charging Case is seeing a lowest-ever price of $129.00, down from $159.00 ($30 off). Both versions of the 2019 AirPods are currently in stock on Amazon and available to ship today, with shipping estimates placing arrival dates between January 27 and January 29.
Lastly, the standalone Wireless Charging Case for AirPods is $62.99 at Amazon today as well. With this accessory, you can place the AirPods 1 or AirPods 2 earbuds into the case and gain the ability to wirelessly charge them on a compatible Qi charging mat.
