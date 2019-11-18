New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

13-Inch MacBook Pro With Scissor Keyboard Expected in First Half of 2020

Monday November 18, 2019 7:45 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Following the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple plans to release a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor switch keyboard in the first half of 2020, according to industry sources cited by hit-or-miss Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. A preview of the report was shared with paying subscribers.

16-inch MacBook Pro's new scissor switch keyboard via iFixit

The report claims the display size will remain 13.3 inches, although given the source is DigiTimes, we would not completely rule out hopes of a larger 14-inch display. Wistron and Global Lighting Technologies are said to be among the suppliers of the keyboards for the smaller notebook.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a redesigned scissor switch keyboard, largely based on the standalone Magic Keyboard for the iMac. Given the tried-and-tested design, the keyboard should prove far more reliable than the troublesome butterfly keyboards used across the MacBook lineup in recent years.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also features a physical Esc key and an inverted-T arrow key layout. It is unclear if the 13-inch MacBook Pro will follow suit.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted that Apple will transition its entire notebook lineup to scissor switch keyboards in 2020, including all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

It would be hardly surprising if Apple completely moves past its butterfly keyboards, which have suffered from issues with sticky, repeating, or nonfunctional keys since their inception in 2016. Apple continues to offer free repairs to affected customers as part of its worldwide service program.

The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro was last updated in July, while higher-end 13-inch models were refreshed in May.

Woyzeck
Woyzeck
11 minutes ago at 07:52 am
It‘s good to see Apple un-iveing its products.
Rating: 6 Votes
Pakaku
Pakaku
11 minutes ago at 07:53 am


Slow news day?

Stating the obvious...

The news should cover more positive stories like this, IMO
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
falkon-engine
10 minutes ago at 07:54 am
If they offer the new keyboard on a new 14 inch form factor, better radeon Navi graphics, and Wifi6, plus 32 GB of RAM, I might sign up.....
Rating: 1 Votes
Nick A
Nick A
9 minutes ago at 07:54 am


Shouldn't 2020 be the year of a "complete" redesign?


I think this is it. The slimmer bezels, updated thermal design, and magic keyboard are the redesign, they just started it with the 16". I think this is the design we've got until they move to mini-LED and ARM.
Rating: 1 Votes
fmcshan
fmcshan
14 minutes ago at 07:50 am
It would be nice if Apple switched to a 14” MacBook Pro with slimmer bezels just like they did with the 16” model.
Rating: 1 Votes

