Tim Cook Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Apple TV+ Show 'Little America'

The entire first season of the immigrant anthology series debuted on Apple TV+ on Friday. The show was created by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Lee Eisenberg.
Each episode in the Apple TV+ series is based on a real-life tale pulled from Epic Magazine, and in the video "Inside Little America," Nanjiani and Gordon discuss what motivated them to bring the stories to the TV screen.
When you add up every ambitious dreamer, every daring creator, every impatient striver searching for a better life, you get the story of America. Apple is committed to sharing stories like those in our new series, Little America — stories that matter. pic.twitter.com/9x2bTEad2v— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 18, 2020
"Making a show about immigrants in this day and age, it's going to be seen as political, but we really wanted these to be human stories," says Nanjiani. "These are not stories with any kind of agenda."The series has received largely positive reviews from critics, who have called it the best Apple TV+ show yet. "Little America" has already been renewed for season 2.
"A big thing that connects all the episodes is people trying to find a sense of home. Your geographical home is gone, and so you have to find home here. I think that's why people will connect with this. Even if they may not look like these people, they'll feel like these people."