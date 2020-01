Image Credit: Getty Images, via The Hollywood Reporter

Apple has inked a deal for a docuseries called "Dear..." that profiles famous people using an "inventive and cinematic approach" that involves letters written by people whose lives the celebrities have touched, Apple announced today The 10-episode series, which is set to debut in the spring, will feature Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird, and more.The show was inspired by Apple's "Dear Apple" marketing campaign, which saw Apple Watch users read letters sharing how the device has changed their lives. It was created by R.J. Cutler, known for "If I Stay, "The War Room," "American High," and "The September Issue."