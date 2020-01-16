On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
NBC's Streaming Service 'Peacock' Launching in July With Three Subscription Tiers
The service, which will offer upwards 7,500 hours of programming including NBC shows and Universal movies, will features three subscription tiers.
NBC will offer an ad-supported tier that people can watch for free, and there will be two premium paid tiers that include live sports and early access to NBC's late night shows.
The $4.99 per month premium tier will include ads, while a $9.99 per month version will be available ad-free. Providing access to live sports will allow NBC to differentiate the Peacock service from Disney+, Netflix, and Apple TV+.
In addition to on-demand content and live sports, Peacock will include live breaking news coverage, same-day rebroadcasts, curated shorts, and access to "Dateline" and "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt." Premium subscribers will get exclusive access to additional TV shows and movies, for a total of 15,000 hours of content.
Peacock will also include original TV shows and films, such as Tina Fey's upcoming "Girls5Eva" and an adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley novel "Brave New World."
Customers who already subscribe to Comcast and Cox can get free access to the premium with ads version of Peacock, or pay $5 per month for the ad-free version. Comcast X1 and Flex customers will get access to Peacock on April 15, months ahead of the July 15 launch date.
More details on Peacock are available through the investor webcast that NBC shared today and accompanying PDFs that list all of the movies and TV shows that will be accessible with Peacock.
I’m not paying anything if there’s ads, it should be like Spotify then.
Edit: So the first tier is free and ad supported and the second is $5 and ad supported?
The $4.99 tier does have ads, but you also get sports and early access to certain shows. Also more shows and movies than the free tier.
So there is a free tier with ads and a $4.99 per month tier that also includes ads?
[URL unfurl="true"]http://cmcsa.com/static-files/0d39e63e-e9bc-4885-9345-0421ed299b37[/URL]
Edit: So the first tier is free and ad supported and the second is $5 and ad supported?
