Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - January 2020

Sensei - ($29/Year) - Sensei is a new Mac app designed for Mac optimization, offering a clean interface and a range of tools for disk cleaning, battery health monitoring, GPU, CPU, and RAM monitoring, temperature monitoring, SSD Trim enabling, uninstalling apps, fan control, file deleting, and more. Sensei costs $29 per year or $59 for a lifetime license, but there is a free trial to test it out.

Mouseless ($15) - Mouseless is an app that helps you learn all of the keyboard shortcuts in your favorite apps, offering up short interactive training sessions that teach shortcuts and then reinforce the learning right away. It's a nifty little tool for anyone who wants to become more accustomed to app shortcuts.

Clew (Free) - Clew is a search app designed to let you search through all of your connected cloud accounts so you can find exactly what you're looking for and then share it quickly using drag and drop. Clew supports Dropbox, Google Drive, Github, and more.

Gooba (Free) - Gooba is a writing app and task manager that combines note taking, writing, and task management, so you can do things like write a document and then set a reminder for when to send it. It offers Markdown support, keyboard shortcuts, and cross platform compatibility so you can use it on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

Clicker ($5) - Clicker is a set of apps designed for streaming video services that include Netflix, Disney+, YouTube TV, and Hulu, which is the newest app of the bunch. Clicker lets you launch right from the dock and it offers picture-in-picture support, quick video pausing, full screen browsing, touch bar controls, and more. It's a useful app for accessing video services that are normally restricted to the browser on the Mac. All of the apps cost $5, but the Disney+ version is free.

Apps designed for the Mac often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series here at MacRumors that highlights useful and interesting Macs worth checking out.This month's picks include apps for optimizing your Mac, learning keyboard shortcuts, searching cloud services, and watching streaming video.If you have a favorite must-have Mac app that we haven't highlighted yet, let us know in the comments below and we might feature it in a future video. For more of our Mac app picks, make sure to check out our Mac app archives