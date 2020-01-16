On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - January 2020
This month's picks include apps for optimizing your Mac, learning keyboard shortcuts, searching cloud services, and watching streaming video.
- Sensei - ($29/Year) - Sensei is a new Mac app designed for Mac optimization, offering a clean interface and a range of tools for disk cleaning, battery health monitoring, GPU, CPU, and RAM monitoring, temperature monitoring, SSD Trim enabling, uninstalling apps, fan control, file deleting, and more. Sensei costs $29 per year or $59 for a lifetime license, but there is a free trial to test it out.
- Mouseless ($15) - Mouseless is an app that helps you learn all of the keyboard shortcuts in your favorite apps, offering up short interactive training sessions that teach shortcuts and then reinforce the learning right away. It's a nifty little tool for anyone who wants to become more accustomed to app shortcuts.
- Clew (Free) - Clew is a search app designed to let you search through all of your connected cloud accounts so you can find exactly what you're looking for and then share it quickly using drag and drop. Clew supports Dropbox, Google Drive, Github, and more.
- Gooba (Free) - Gooba is a writing app and task manager that combines note taking, writing, and task management, so you can do things like write a document and then set a reminder for when to send it. It offers Markdown support, keyboard shortcuts, and cross platform compatibility so you can use it on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone.
- Clicker ($5) - Clicker is a set of apps designed for streaming video services that include Netflix, Disney+, YouTube TV, and Hulu, which is the newest app of the bunch. Clicker lets you launch right from the dock and it offers picture-in-picture support, quick video pausing, full screen browsing, touch bar controls, and more. It's a useful app for accessing video services that are normally restricted to the browser on the Mac. All of the apps cost $5, but the Disney+ version is free.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
EDIT: looks like sensei has a full license option (sorry, i immediately ignored the rest of the text once I saw the subscription price)
A subscription based app? No thanks. I rather pay for one time payment apps even though it might end up costing me more (from paid updates).
Are you talking about Sensei? It's available as both as subscription and a one time outright purchase.
[ Read All Comments ]