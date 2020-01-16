Apple Pay Promo Offers 50% Off Game Play at Dave & Buster's

Thursday January 16, 2020 4:17 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today sent out emails notifying iPhone, iPad, and Mac users about the latest Apple Pay promo, which provides a 50 percent discount on gameplay at Dave & Buster's when loading a Power Card in the Dave & Buster's app using ‌Apple Pay‌.

Dave & Buster's is a food and gaming venue that has multiple locations across the United States. Customers can get a 50 percent discount on card purchases and refills through January 30.


Customers who want to take advantage of the deal must sign up for a Dave & Buster's Rewards account in the Dave & Buster's app to quality. The offer will be automatically applied for first-time customers when using ‌Apple Pay‌ within the app, but existing customers can also take advantage of the deal when reloading a card with ‌Apple Pay‌.

Apple also promotes Apple Arcade in its latest ‌Apple Pay‌ email, suggesting customers who enjoy games sign up for the $4.99 per month service.

