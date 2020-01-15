Spotify's New Feature Builds Playlists for Your Pets Based on Their Personality Traits and Your Listening History

To get your Pet Playlist, visit Spotify's new Pet Playlist website, choose an animal, and then answer questions about their personality and temperament. Spotify will combine this information with your listening habits to create a Pet Playlist that's automatically added to your library, filled with about 30 songs.
While music for pets isn’t an exact science, we consulted with experts in the pet industry for the best approximation for what might work best for our featured animals. Incidentally, we only use the information you provide us to create your Pet Playlist. The information is not stored and is not used for any other purpose.When subscribers were last counted, Spotify had 113 million Premium subscribers as of October 2019, compared to Apple Music's 60 million as of June 2019. According to Spotify, the streaming service is growing twice as fast as Apple Music.
Apple Music finally caught up to Spotify in one area in 2019, introducing a "Replay" feature that let its users track their most-played songs from the previous year, as well as every single year since they started using Apple Music.