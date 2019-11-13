Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Music Gains New 'Replay' Playlist With Your Top Songs Played in 2019
Available on the web, in the Mac Music app, and the Music app on iOS devices, the Replay feature aggregates top songs of the year, while also providing playlists for past years too.
Playlists are available for every year that an Apple Music subscriber has had the service, dating back to 2015. Replay playlists can be added to the Apple Music Library so they can be streamed right alongside other playlists and shared with others.
According to TechCrunch, Replay will continue to be updated throughout the year, changing and evolving as a person's musical tastes and interests shift.
Apple plans to update the Replay playlist each Sunday with new songs and data insights to reflect each person's current listening activity.
Apple Music has never offered an aggregated year-end playlist with song data, something that Spotify has provided for years with its Wrapped experience. Apple now has an equivalent feature, and one that is perhaps more useful given the fact that it's updated on an ongoing basis.
Apple Music subscribers can access Apple Music Replay on the web and add the playlists to iOS or Mac devices. Replay should also be available in the iOS and Mac Music apps without the need to use the feature on the web, but it's still in the early stages of rolling out and not available on every platform yet.
I had to use the link in the article to get to the playlist on the web and then there was an Add button that added it to the iOS app
Not in my music app?♂️
